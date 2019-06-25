East Texas State Fair lineup announced

East Texas State Fair (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 25, 2019 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 10:10 AM

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Organizers have announced the lineup for the 104th East Texas State Fair.

Bret Michaels, Aaron Watson, and La Fiera de Ojinaga will perform at the event, along with various other musical artists.

Pictured is singer and songwriter Bret Michaels. (Source: Cody Rosenbaum)
Other acts include Mike & the Moonpies, Chris Colston, Holly Tucker, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, Billie Jo, Sabrina Toole, Duelly Noted, Rock Bottom Boys, Ashmore, The Tuxedo Cats, Amy Holden, The Bluez Boyz, Heather Harper, the TJC Jazz Ensemble and the UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble.

Tickets available July 1 at etstatefair.com.

Pictured is country star Aaron Watson. (Source: Cody Rosenbalm)
