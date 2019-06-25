East Texas State Fair lineup announced

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Organizers have announced the lineup for the 104th East Texas State Fair.
Bret Michaels, Aaron Watson, and La Fiera de Ojinaga will perform at the event, along with various other musical artists.
Other acts include Mike & the Moonpies, Chris Colston, Holly Tucker, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, Billie Jo, Sabrina Toole, Duelly Noted, Rock Bottom Boys, Ashmore, The Tuxedo Cats, Amy Holden, The Bluez Boyz, Heather Harper, the TJC Jazz Ensemble and the UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble.
Tickets available July 1 at etstatefair.com.
