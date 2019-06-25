Crews continue to remove leaning trees from Longview apartment complex

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Tree removal crews, along with a crane, are working to remove leaning trees from the Eden Place Apartments on Eden Drive in Longview.
It’s part of ongoing recovery efforts after wind and heavy rain from recent storms caused several trees to lean. The trees are being carefully extricated from power lines . The other challenge is removing them before they fall cars or structures since the ground is so saturated.
Eden Drive is one of the areas hardest hit by powerful straight line winds in early May.
