Construction starts on Tyler’s first all-accessible playground

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in Tyler history, ground broke Tuesday on a playground designed to be accessible for kids with disabilities.
After many years of fundraising and planning, the City of Tyler has officially started construction of Southside Park.
The $600,000 project is funded by a city-approved half cent tax, as well as donations.
The park will allow all children and their families to play together regardless of their abilities.
The renovations will include a music garden, enclosed sports court, updated pavilion, ADA water fountain and accessible surfacing throughout the play areas.
“You can get a motorized wheelchair, a walker, into every different play structure, so like your secondary play structure, your elevated bridges and stuff, all of that is accessible,” said John Nix, former City of Tyler Councilmember.
The City expects to have the park finished by late September or early October.
