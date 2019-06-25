City of Longview seeks to expand Maude Cobb property to Jaycee Drive

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview City Council is set to discuss buying more property along Jaycee Drive in hopes to have options to expand the Maude Cobb.
City spokesperson Shawn Hara said Tuesday the city has purchased three of the four house that sit along Jaycee Drive. This Thursday, the city council will meet to decided on buying the fourth house.
“There’s no specific project right this second that we need to do,” Hara said.
But he added that acquiring the property will give the city the option to expand. Future projects could include entryways on the Jaycee Drive side of the complex and additional parking, he said.
Buying the property would expand the Maude Cobb property from Cotton Street to Jaycee Drive.
