2 suspects charged after alleged robbery at Lindale motel

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - Two people have been charged in connection to a robbery that allegedly happened Sunday at a Lindale motel.
According to a Facebook post from the Lindale Police Department, at approx. 1:11 a.m. Sunday, they were notified through a 911 call of a robbery located at the Motel 6 located at 13307 CR 472 behind the IHOP.
Officers were notified of the robbery in progress and started responding to the location. As officers arrived, two subjects were seen fleeing from the motel.
One subject was located quickly and detained while a quick response by our officers, Smith County Sheriff’s Department, Texas DPS and a Texas Game Warden allowed for a perimeter to be made.
The post said the suspects vehicle was parked behind the motel and was secured by officers on scene. Shortly afterwards, the second suspect was located after a second 911 call was made and he was taken into custody.
Both subjects were from Alabama. They were subsequently interviewed as to their involvement in the robbery and charged. They were taken to the Smith County Jail without further incident.
