State conference hosts firefighter memorial in East Texas

LONGVEW, Texas (KLTV) - A solemn event was held in East Texas during a six-day conference of fire departments and fire marshals from all over the state.
For the first time, the city of Longview hosted the State Firefighters and Fire Marshal’s Association’ of Texas’ annual conference .
The 143rd edition of the conference featured the Traditional Firefighters’ Memorial, which honored all those who have served and have passed away.
Opening with bagpipes and colors, the Traditional Firefighters’ Memorial was held at Maude Cobb, with departments and families from all over Texas in attendance.
“We are honoring firefighters today with a memorial service. We see in the fire service, where numerous families participate, the wife and the kids, you’ve got this family bond," said SFFMA executive director Chris Barron.
A bell ceremony was held, as every firefighter who has passed away in the last year was recognized. A flower was also placed in memory of each firefighter on a memorial cross.
“Reading off the names is emotional because I recognized some of them," said attendee Barbara Marzean. "When you do know the name of the individuals... it hits you close to home. I’ve got firefighters on my staff. It’s a family, the fire service in general. It’s a close-knit family, and when they lose one of them it’s so heart-wrenching,”
As taps was played, emphasizing the commitment firefighters make, final honors were given to those lost.
“In Texas, 77 percent of the firefighters are doing it for free, no paycheck, and often times they put their lives on the line. Often, at the sacrifice of their lives to save others,” Barron said.
The flower adorned memorial cross will be placed at the Panola College Police Department in memory of a past association president.
