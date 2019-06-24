Snappy go home

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) -Henderson Police Lieutenant Brian Bathke offered assistance to a plus-size snapping turtle today.
When Bathke arrived at West Fordall and Sand Ave. he was expecting a reptile he would be able to lift and relocate but to his surprise he said “Oh man I think that thing outweighed me.”
Bathke improvised some turtle-herding with a broom he luckily had in the back of his vehicle. He says this is the fourth turtle alert call he’s had in the past couple of weeks which is unusual.
Bathke said the meeting was “the highlight of his morning,” He named his new slow-moving friend Snappy, who made it across the road and swam off in the nearby spillway.
