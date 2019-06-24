Smith County deputies searching for driver who fled from traffic stop

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a driver they said fled from a traffic stop.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at Highway 155 and Mary Martin Road. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the vehicle took off, heading south.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, but lost sight of it near the Frankston area.
They are currently searching the area off Highway 175 just east of Frankston.
