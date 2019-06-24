New configuration of Lake Murvaul swimming proposed after teen’s drowning

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The recent death of a Garrison teen has lake officials in Panola County looking at what they can do to make Lake Murvaul safer.
Brandon Tenison, a 12th grader at Garrison High School, drowned on June 15 at the public swimming area near Murvaul Marina.
Eric Pellham is the president of the Panola County Freshwater Supply District No. 1, which oversees the lake. Pellham says they’re looking at a new configuration of the designated swimming.
He said the maximum depth in the swimming area is about 8 feet, and they’re looking to reduce that to about 6 feet. The proposal includes bringing the swimming area in and widening it along the shore.
A bass tournament will be held on July 27, 2019 to help raise money for Tenison’s family. Tournament Hours are 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign up will be Friday, July 26.
The first place prize is $800, 2nd place is $600, 3rd place is $400 and 4th place is $200. The entry fee is $100 per two-man team.
Call Sammy Peace at 903-754-3860 for more information.
