EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Light to moderate showers will be ending by late morning with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon and some clearing this evening. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s today but it will be very humid through the afternoon with light south winds. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with another chance for showers and thundershowers by afternoon. A few isolated storms could become strong again tomorrow afternoon with some gusty winds. The chance for rain continues for Wednesday afternoon and then falls to a slight chance by the end of the week. Temperatures will warm back into the 90s by the end of the week as well and continue to be very warm and humid into the weekend.