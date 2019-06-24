Lineman airlifted to hospital after being shocked in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Morris County Sheriff’s Office said a lineman was airlifted to the hospital after being shocked by power lines.
According to Sheriff Jack Martin, around 3:06 p.m. Monday, they received a call about a Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative lineman who had been shocked while working on power lines at 695 U.S. 259 south of Daingerfield.
Martin said other workers from the lineman’s crew were there when it happened and began CPR on the worker.
The lineman was transported by ambulance to Lone Star where he was then airlifted to a Tyler hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
