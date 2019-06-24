Henderson County deputies arrest man found with stolen ATV

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man who was in possession of a stolen ATV has been arrested in Henderson County.
According to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen stating they believe they had located a stolen ATV being pulled by a truck on FM 315, which they saw on FaceBook.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jonathan Daille went to the area to attempt to locate the stolen ATV. Deputy Daille located the vehicle at FM 315 and CR 4336. John Salazar was found to be in possession of the ATV. Deputy Daille had Henderson County Communications check the VIN on the ATV and it did show to be stolen out of Cherokee County.
The post said Salazar was arrested for theft and he also had another misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.
