First responders, leaders in community honored at South Tyler Rotary Awards luncheon

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - First responders and leaders chosen for ‘doing great things in the community’ were honored Monday afternoon during the South Tyler Rotary Awards luncheon.
This year’s awards included secondary education and early education Teacher of the Year, First Responder of the Year, Caregiver of the Year, and the Service Above Self award.
Winners included:
- Early Educator – Aerial Jones, W.D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Awards
- Secondary Educator – Debbie Elrod, Robert E. Lee High School
- First Responder – William “Bill” Steinmiller, Tyler Police Department
- Community Care Giver – Grady Stewart, Hospice of East Texas
- Service Above Self – Josh Hill, Smith County Sheriff’s Office
“This is just to recognize people in our community doing extraordinary things,” said Amanda Folmar, president of South Tyler Rotary Club.
In addition, the club recognized its outgoing 2018-2019 board members and welcomed its incoming 2019-2020 board members.
