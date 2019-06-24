East Texas high school grad makes tux out of tape to help pay for college

HENDERSON, TEXAS (KLTV) - A recent high school graduate has found a pretty strange way to help pay for college.
“It took forever to do but it was a lot of fun, it turned out pretty OK I would like to think,” Henderson High School graduate Cameron Castles says. Cameron Castles went to his senior prom dressed in a tuxedo he made himself, but if you look closely, there’s absolutely no fabric.
“Duct tape is not fabric, it is very unforgiving, there is no flexibility, and you have to be very careful about that,” Castles says.
Every inch of Castles outfit is made entirely of duct tape, the bow tie, the belt, the shoes, even the buttons are tape, attached with a small wire hanger.
“I spent about 5 hours trying to figure out how to get started and once I had spent 5 hours, and if I didn’t continue, I would have wasted 5 hours, so 5 hours turned into 50 hours pretty quickly,” Castles says.
Castles is an extremely driven high school grad, with hopes of becoming a surgeon and a missionary.
“I really started looking at scholarships, college options, buckled down and started looking at that, and I came across the Duck tape scholarship. So a little odd at first, but it’s for $10,000 and I had the ability so I figured I’d try to pursue it,” Castles says.
Ten thousand dollars is awarded to the student with the best prom outfit made with only Duck brand duct tape. The kicker? They also had to wear their creation to prom itself.
“I dropped 6 pounds that night, just from it being so warm I guess. I could have cooked things in (the) pockets,” Castles says.
“Cameron has always been pretty driven, that’s just how he is and he’s actually pretty independent so not that we don’t help and not that we don’t want to help but he wants to see what he can do by himself and I think that’s pretty cool,” Cameron’s mom Suzanne Castles says.
Cameron Castles is one of five national finalists. You can vote for his tuxedo until June 28th by clicking here.
