East Texas couple gets hit by storms for a third time, destroys shed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Vietnam veteran and his wife woke up to disaster this morning after the severe storms took a toll on their property.
“I got up and looked out of the bathroom window and I liked to died when I saw this mess out here and I says, oh honey you need to come and look at this,” Bill Jacque says.
Bill Jacque says this is the third time his shed has been destroyed by east Texas storms.
“I’ll probably need someone to help me take it apart and put it back together again this time, I might get something a little more substantial,” Jacque says.
Around midnight, Jacque says he heard a loud bang followed by strong gusts of wind but thought nothing of it and went back to sleep.
“We thought it happened but it was accompanied by thunder and a lot of lightning and heavy rain and wind,” Jacque says.
Only the leaves of this very large tree branch hit their home; the rest of their backyard was not as fortunate.
“I’ve got to wait to get this tree out of there before I can go and see what damage has been done to my equipment and the shed because I keep my mower and all of my lawn stuff,” Jacque says.
Although there was some damage to Jacques property, he says he still keeps his blessings in perspective.
“You look at that and you see some of those houses that were damaged in alto and there and the grace of God was with us, that’s all I can say,” Jacque says.
Bill Jacque says the owner of the large tree has contacted their insurance company and he’s hoping the damage will be covered.
