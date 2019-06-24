East Texas Ag News: East Texas fruit trees not affected by late freezes, spring storms

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Most orchards and warm season fruit varieties in Texas have not been affected by late freezes, spring storms or heavy rains this season. That’s according to Texas A&M Extension fruit specialist doctor Larry Stein.
In fact, peach and blackberry producers around the state have been reporting above average yields and quantity.
Harvest of peach varieties here in East Texas are in full swing. So if you’re wanting to buy those fresh peaches they should be in good supply through labor day.
And the USDA Agricultural Marketing service says this season is shaping up to be good one for consumers as well.
Peaches in the southern portion of the United States are selling around 50 cents lower per pound compared to last year.
