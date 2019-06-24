Dallas police: Situation cleared near federal building; all roads to reopen

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Dallas police have reported the situation shutting down traffic near the federal building has been cleared and roadways will reopen soon.
PREVIOUS: Several streets near the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas have been closed off as police reportedly investigate an abandoned semi-truck.
According to ABC affialiate WFAA in Dallas, police are investigating an abandoned semi-truck found parked on the east side of the Earle Cabell Federal Building. They reported hazmat teams are on scene.
Dallas police reported some buildings in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.
WFAA reported police are diverting traffic away from the area near Commerce Street and South Griffin Street. Dallas police also tweeted eastbound traffic on Commerce Street to Akard has been shut down along with Main Street at Akard, Field Street at Griffin, Griffin Street at Main Street and Jackson, and Jackson Street from Austin to Akard Street.
Details are still limited at this time.
KLTV will continue to update the story as details become available.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.