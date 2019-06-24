City council set to discuss Frontier Airline lease at Tyler Pounds airport, economic development opportunities

With the addition of Frontier Airlines, and the opening of Runway 422 in February, Dickson said there’s been a change in the traffic mix that’s come into Tyler Pounds. In a move to encourage larger aircraft - both private and commercial - to continue visiting Tyler, airport officials have also requested the city council consider authorizing the city manager apply for an FAA grant to fund costs to update the airport’s master plan, as well as design security upgrades and improvements to the airport.