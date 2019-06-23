Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be mostly cloudy and breezy today with temperatures in the low 90s. We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for tonight and tomorrow morning due to a strong to possibly severe line of storms that is going to come through East Texas. Right now it looks like storms will enter into the I-30 corridor around 8 pm and will continue to move south/southeast overnight and into Monday morning. Models suggest that most of East Texas will see rain. The biggest threats will be gusty winds of up to 80 mph and large golf ball sized hail. The tornado and flash flooding threat are low but not zero so stay weather alert. Once the initial line of storms moves out early on Monday we will be left with clouds and soggy weather for the rest of the week. We could see a few thunderstorms come through in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday but they will be isolated in nature. Rain chances will take a brief break on Thursday but come back around for Friday and into the weekend. On the bright side it looks like our temperatures for the next week will cool off to the middle to upper 80s.