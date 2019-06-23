Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening through Monday morning. On and off showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through the remainder of the afternoon. This evening a line of strong to severe thunderstorms arrives in the northern counties of East Texas and will move southward through the area overnight into early tomorrow morning. Damaging gusty winds still look to be the primary threat but a few pockets of large hail, flash flooding in low lying, poor drainage areas as well as a few quick spin-up tornadoes are all a possibility. Tomorrow morning temperatures will range in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few showers and thundershowers possible behind the mainline before mostly drying out by noon. A few scattered showers possible tomorrow but the main severe threat should be done for the day. Highs for Monday will be cooler than average, warming only into the middle 80s. Tuesday another round of showers and storms becomes possible, mainly in the afternoon with highs warming into the upper 80s. One more round of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms possible on Wednesday before our active weather pattern quiets down SLIGHTLY. From Thursday through next Sunday we enter a typical summer pattern, with highs ranging in the lower 90s with scattered showers and an isolated thundershower or two with a fair mix of sun and clouds through the day. Folks, as we focus on this evening’s severe weather potential please be safe and weather alert. We will keep you updated.