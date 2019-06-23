Some East Texas roads still being repaired from spring floods

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Though the storms and floods of April and May seem distant now, some of the East Texas roadways damaged from floodwater have just recently been repaired.
Rains and storms hampered repair efforts by bridge and road crews and kept some roadways closed for weeks.
Roadway washouts were common in the spring floods, and later storms left trees leaning over roadways that crews had to cut down as well.
In Upshur County, Almond Road at Highway 80 was completely washed out in May, and for weeks residents had to drive several miles out of their way to get back and forth.
"We have to go around the roads, if the creeks up you can't even get by that, you're basically stuck in," said area resident Carl Cox.
"The roads been closed off a long time. It's just been a mess down there. Health care people come down here to see my mother also, it's a problem for anybody that travels these roads." says Sandy Wilson who visits her mother on Almond road.
Some have had to go through this very thing more than once.
Three years ago, the very same section of Almond road was washed out.
“It got washed out, and when a lot of rain come you can’t travel Cherry road cause it’s flooded too,” says Almond road resident Daisy Cox.
Subsequent storms and heavy rains hampered efforts for crews to make repairs, and just last week Almond road was reopened.
Two other Upshur County roadways remain closed from remnants of the flooding period.
‘Muledeer Road’ and ‘Turtle Road’ are both closed for repair. Barriers are up and county crews ask motorists not to cross the barriers for their own safety, and also for the safety of first responders.
