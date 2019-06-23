Several East Texas counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Several East Texas counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 23, 2019 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated June 23 at 5:28 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Several counties in East Texas are under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

5:25 PM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Panola, Rusk, Shelby Counties until 6:15 p.m.

5:22 PM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass, Marion, Harrison Counties until 6 p.m.

5:10 PM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison, Panola Counties until 6:15 p.m.

4:51 PM - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison, Panola Counties until 5:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, Houston and Trinity Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:15 p.m.

Stay with KTRE for the latest weather information.

Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.