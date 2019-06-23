Fire crews free worker who fell through roof of Gun Barrel City restaurant

The post said Fire Fighters, under the direction of Fire Captain Colby McBride, used a roof saw to cut through the roof area around the victim. Once the roof was opened up, Fire Fighters could see the victim’s leg was wedged between two roof trusses. Fire Fighters carefully cut one of the roof trusses enabling them to extract the victim. Fire Fighters then put the victim in a rope harness to help safely lower him to the ground. The victim was checked over by UT Health EMS and was then taken to UT Health East Texas Cedar Creek Lake.