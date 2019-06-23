Fire crews free worker who fell through roof of Gun Barrel City restaurant

GUN BARREL CITY, TX (KLTV) - Crews from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department helped free a worker who fell through the roof of a restaurant Saturday.
According to a Facebook post from the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, they responded to call at 6:53am on Saturday for a worker who fell through the roof at the Burger King restaurant at 151 West Main Street.
Upon arrival, Fire Fighters found the employee with his left leg completely through the roof and wedged in tightly. Before the roof rescue could begin, Fire Fighters used a roof ladder designed for this type of rescue and other equipment to make sure the area around the victim was stable.
The post said Fire Fighters, under the direction of Fire Captain Colby McBride, used a roof saw to cut through the roof area around the victim. Once the roof was opened up, Fire Fighters could see the victim’s leg was wedged between two roof trusses. Fire Fighters carefully cut one of the roof trusses enabling them to extract the victim. Fire Fighters then put the victim in a rope harness to help safely lower him to the ground. The victim was checked over by UT Health EMS and was then taken to UT Health East Texas Cedar Creek Lake.
According to Gun Barrel City Fire Department Assistant Chief, Jason Raney, “Given the serious nature of the call when it was received by our Dispatch Center, two Fire Engines and our Ladder Truck, along with Fire Fighters from both stations, were sent to the scene.” Chief Raney continued, “I want to compliment our personnel on the scene, along with the Police Department who responded, for getting the victim out in a safe and expeditious manner. This rescue was very challenging due to the instability of the roof.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.