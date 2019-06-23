Crews on the scene of structure fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Henderson.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the working structure fire is in the 2000 block of US 79 East.
They said it is between Webster and East Main and asked for people to avoid the area. They also said the fire was caused by a lightning strike.
OEM said the Henderson Fire Department has the fire under control but crews will be on scene for some time.
Mutual aid response has been requested and received from Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and Church Hill VFD.
