Multi-vehicle wreck congesting traffic on S. Broadway at E. Grande in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police and Fire departments responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on South Broadway Friday night.
The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of South Broadway near East Grande Avenue, and involved up to four vehicles. It was listed as a pin-in accident, and it occurred shortly after 10 p.m.
Our reporter at the scene said that the wrecked vehicles are beginning to be moved out of the roadway as of 11:15 p.m.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until this wreck can be completely cleared.
