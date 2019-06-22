Multi-vehicle wreck congesting traffic on S. Broadway at E. Grande in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 21, 2019 at 10:29 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 11:22 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police and Fire departments responded to a multi-vehicle wreck on South Broadway Friday night.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of South Broadway near East Grande Avenue, and involved up to four vehicles. It was listed as a pin-in accident, and it occurred shortly after 10 p.m.

Wreck on S. Broadway congesting traffic (Source: KLTV)
Our reporter at the scene said that the wrecked vehicles are beginning to be moved out of the roadway as of 11:15 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area until this wreck can be completely cleared.

Vehicles being removed from the scene on S. Broadway (Source: KLTV)
