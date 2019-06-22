11th annual Tyler Coin Club Show welcomes visitors to event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 11th Annual Coin Club Show will be held in Tyler this weekend.
Dealers from around the state are invited each year to set up a table and visit with interested collectors of all ages, to begin a collection, or to fill holes in an existing collection, according to Lane Brunner, the president of the Tyler Coin Club.
"You will find almost anything related to coins and paper money here, from early ancient Roman and Greek coins, to current modern coins, from across the country as well as throughout the United States history, Brunner said. “Collecting coins, you’ll connect with history, art, science, anything, really, related to society because money has been used for the last 2700 years and it remains very important. People have that connection.”
“If you have coins that Grandpa stuck in a box, there are a number of dealers who’d be happy to tell you what you have and the value of same,” said one of the dealers.
“When you’re looking at coins, you’re really holding history in your hands,” Brunner added.
Kids are encouraged to ask their parents to bring them to the coin club if they are interested in the hobby (Click here for website) and to the show this weekend. The club meets once a month, which is open to anyone who has an interest in coins.
The coin show will be held Friday and Saturday, June 21 and 22, at Harvey Hall Convention Center next to the Tyler Rose Garden. 2000 W. Front Street in Tyler, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission is free.
