East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into the weekend, the temperatures will be a little cooler and more cloud cover is expected. However, we are anticipating another Heat Advisory for at least a portion of East Texas to be issued in the morning. A slight chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers tomorrow and Sunday, then a better chance on Monday morning as an outflow boundary pushes into ETX from the NW. Some of these storms could be strong/severe. Gusty winds and very heavy rainfall can be expected. The First Alert Disruptive Outlook is RED, or High, for Monday morning due to this possibility. Monday afternoon through Tuesday, a few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible, then just a very slight chance on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday appears to be dry and very warm. Warm mornings and very warm afternoons will continue through the 7 day period.