Multiple duties of East Texas Justice of the Peace

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From signing eviction papers, to performing marriages, to signing search warrants, an East Texas justice of the peace has a variety of duties that most of us never know about.
He's been rousted out of bed in the middle of the night countless times for death scenes or to sign search warrants in high profile cases.
JP 2 Tim Bryan has a seemingly endless number of duties.
"We're on call for our precinct 24 hours a day. Truancy cases, small claims cases, eviction cases, emergency detention warrants," he says.
And some unenviable duties, like autopsies.
"Sad part of the job is I've been at hospitals and had to deny families the ability to touch their loved one, because I didn't want there to be an evidence problem later on," Bryan says.
He's a go-to when warrants are desperately needed.
"There's always an urgency. A judge has to see all the evidence that is there rather than rush in to make the case. It's my responsibility as part of the criminal justice system to make sure the case is tried the right way one time," Tim says.
A former law enforcement officer, he says a JP can be a saving grace to those who need it.
"You take someone who can't afford to go talk to an attorney. Constitutionally it was created so that the common person could have access to justice. It's my job to apply what the law says," Bryan says.
From property disputes, to occupational licenses, jail arraignments to marriages, Bryan's days are full.
"Everyday I get to help people. Give access to the common man, give access to justice and give it to him swiftly," he says.
Disputes of under $10,000 in value can be heard in justice of the peace courts.
Bryan was in law enforcement for 25 years, before being elected precinct 2 JP, four years ago.
