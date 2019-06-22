Free ‘Cash Camp and Money Smart Camp’ for kids next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Looking for interesting things for the kiddo’s do this summer. Altra Federal Credit Union is holding a free “Cash Camp and Money Smart Camp” for children 8 to 12. Both camps offer a hands-on learning experience to teach kids financial concepts, however, they will also keep it fun.
Justin Davenport, office manager at Altra Federal, says, “It’s just a great way for kids to come together and learn about their financial needs and wants and things like that. All in one place! And also meet friends. It’s a fun thing. So it’s not something that is real classroom stringent. They just get to come out and just have fun.”
Altra Federal Credit Union will host two free camps for students. Cash Camp and Money Smart Camp will be offered on June 26th & 27th at their office, located at 2815 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701.
A statement from Altra Federal Credit Union went into full detail:
Cash Camp is a two day financial education camp open to youth ages 8-10. This camp will help educate children on key financial concepts by incorporating hands-on learning experiences with activities, discussions, and other learning opportunities. Topics include money basics, budgeting, and the importance of saving, spending, and sharing. This camp will run from 8:00am-12:00pm and both days must be attended for completion.
Money Smart Camp is a two day financial education camp open to youth ages 11-12. This camp will cover topics from money basics to needs v. wants and basic money-growth strategies. This camp will run from 1:00pm-5:00pm and both days must be attended for completion. Money Smart Camp is a continuation of the lessons learned in Cash Camp, but is not a prerequisite for attendance.
“Both of these camps are a great way for kids to understand money basics while having fun and making new friends,” said Danielle Anderson, Youth Program Supervisor for Altra Federal Credit Union.
Both camps free to attend and are facilitated by Altra employees. Altra membership is not required to attend either camp, but registration is necessary to save your seat. Both sessions are limited to 20 students. If you are interested in attending, you can register online at altra.org.
