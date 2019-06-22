First Alert Weather Day for Sunday night-Monday morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for East Texas for Sunday night through Monday morning. A situation very similar to what we saw Wednesday night is setting up in East Texas yet again for tomorrow as another line of severe storms is expected to move into the area. Timing is difficult and will likely change slightly by tomorrow but for now, the window for severe weather looks to be the later evening hours of Sunday through the morning hours of Monday as the storms track southward through East Texas.
The Set Up:
Another upper-level disturbance is expected to fire off a line of strong to severe storms north of the Red River during the afternoon hours of Sunday before pushing south into East Texas. The I-20/I-30 corridor is included in a SLIGHT(15%) risk for severe weather with a MARGINAL(5%) risk including the remainder of East Texas. It should also be noted that an ENHANCED(30%) Risk is located along and north of the Red River. Should conditions in East Texas continue to improve for severe weather development into tomorrow, the ENHANCED Risk could be pushed farther south to include a few of our own northern counties.
Timing:
As stated earlier, tracking the timing with these upper-level disturbances is difficult and the window of severe weather could change by late tomorrow so be sure to continue to check in through today and tomorrow for any updates.
Isolated showers and storms possible once we near lunchtime tomorrow but the main threat for strong to severe storms will begin in the early evening hours as the line of strong to severe storms will begin to push into the I20/I30 corridor within the 6PM-8PM window. Central counties should see the main line of storms arrive slightly later in the evening, near 10PM before tracking into Deep East Texas just after midnight.
Threats:
This will be a very similar set up to what we saw last Wednesday with strong damaging winds and hail being the primary threat. For now, the tornado threat is low but a few brief spin ups will be possible within the main line of storms. Any cells that develop ahead of the main line late Sunday evening would have an increased tornado threat and will need to be monitored closely. Very heavy rainfall will be likely within these storms, and flash flooding will be a possibility for any low lying areas depending on how fast or slow the line of storms moves through.
As is typical with these organized lines of stronger storms, damaging gusty winds could knock out power as the storms roll through. Make sure to keep those phones charged just in case your power goes out and download the KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps. They are free and are a very important tool to stay updated on the weather and warnings near you. Stay safe and weather aware. We will continue to monitor this situation and update you if anything changes.