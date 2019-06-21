Tyler ISD’s move to replace Head Start program with full-day Pre-K met with opposition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas program that’s offered early education opportunities for more than 50 years is closing its doors.
The Tyler Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to replace the districts head start program with full day pre-k for the upcoming school year. District officials say it will lead to better student outcomes, but the change is met with opposition from some community members.
“A whole bunch of children are going to fall through the cracks,” says Daniel Sells, two of his children have graduated from the program. “Everything they did, they did with a great hands-on approach for each of our children at head start, I don’t know if that will be the case now.”
Sells says he's concerned that replacing the program with full day pre-k will do away with the individualized teaching method that head start offered, Christina Fulsom, Founder and CEO of the East Texas Human Need Network, shares that fear.
“I believe that the full day pre-k program will not address the special needs of this particular sub population,” Fulsom has worked closely with many head start families.
“In this program, they have an opportunity to develop social skills as well as those academic and educational skill sets,” says Fulsom. “They have an opportunity to work with parents and to help parents develop skillsets as well and to recognize services that they may not otherwise recognize they need.” The program began as a federal initiative in the 1960′s, since then it’s offered early childhood education for those with lower incomes.
District officials say the change will lead to better overall student outcomes, because they have been unable to have complete control of the head start curriculum. "It's moving in a different direction that will give the district more discretion especially as it pertains to our curriculum," says Ronald Jones, TISD Chief of Staff.
Jones says the district also plans to retain all head start employees including caseworkers, saying they will continue to do the same work. That includes connecting qualifying families to health care and other services like providing hearing aids or eyeglasses.
The decision to eliminate Head Start also factors in new state dollars that now fully fund full-day Pre-K programs the same way all-day kindergarten programs are funded.
Tyler ISD has piloted four full day Pre-K classes at Andy Woods Elementary School. Tyler ISD’s curriculum and standards exceed those of Head Start’s curriculum, according to the district.
