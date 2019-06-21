‘Tango Blast’ prison gang member sentenced to 40 years for burglary of habitation, intent to commit assault

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man who the district attorney calls a “documented gang member” was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Thursday.
Estevan Camacho, 39, was found guilty of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault by a Smith County jury on June 20.
Evidence presented to the jury showed that Camacho had entered the house of a person he knew without permission, and began threatening a resident of the home with a handgun before being forced from the residence. He was shown to also have a history of domestic violence, multiple felony convictions which include a federal drug conviction, and was known to be a member of the Tango Blast prison gang.
Camacho was sentenced to 40 years confinement in the Texas Department of Corrections.
