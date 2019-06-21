‘Tango Blast’ prison gang member sentenced to 40 years for burglary of habitation, intent to commit assault

Estevan Camacho was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 21, 2019 at 4:51 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 4:51 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man who the district attorney calls a “documented gang member” was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Thursday.

Estevan Camacho, 39, was found guilty of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault by a Smith County jury on June 20.

Evidence presented to the jury showed that Camacho had entered the house of a person he knew without permission, and began threatening a resident of the home with a handgun before being forced from the residence. He was shown to also have a history of domestic violence, multiple felony convictions which include a federal drug conviction, and was known to be a member of the Tango Blast prison gang.

Camacho was sentenced to 40 years confinement in the Texas Department of Corrections.

