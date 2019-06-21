Pretrial hearing pushed back in fatal 2017 Tyler gas station robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The pretrial hearing in the case of a fatal gas station robbery has been pushed back as both prosecutors and defense wait for DNA results.
LaMarcus Hannah, 35, Dameon Jamrc Mosley, 27, and Kedarius Oliver, 26, were all present in a Smith County courtroom on Friday for a pretrial hearing.
The three were arrested in 2017 in connection to the murder of Billy Dale Stacks. Stacks was working as a clerk at a Conoco gas station in Tyler on Jan. 28, 2017 when he was shot several times during an armed robbery.
Mosely was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery in connection to the robbery. Hannah and Oliver were indicted in 2017 on one count of capital murder each.
During Friday’s hearing, both the defense and prosecution agreed to push back the pretrial hearing in order to wait for the results of the DNA testing.
The hearing has been rescheduled for July 25, 2019.
