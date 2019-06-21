Plaza Tower mural artist wins ‘People’s Choice’ award for construction barricade painting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Plaza Tower building in downtown Tyler is under renovations. While it is, construction barricades are in place along the front of the building facing the square.
Instead of large, bare sheets of wood, the tower hosted a contest for several artists to make murals on specified sections of the barrier, and then allowed the public to vote for their favorite mural.
The artists participating in the project are:
Gracyn Campbell
Dace Lucia Kidd
Dawn Melton
Olivia Melton
Sylvia Morse
Jennifer Thompson
Candace Williams
The winner was artist Sylvia Morse. She painted a garden of flowers with butterflies and birds among them.
“As part of the Heart of Tyler, our mission is the revitalization of downtown. So we create events event to bring people back downtown, as things are moving south. We’re trying to keep people down here, the heart of our city,” Morse said.
The murals on the barricades will remain in front of the Plaza Tower until September.
Plaza Tower was purchased in August, 2018 by a real estate investor group led by Tim Brookshire, Garnett Brookshire, and Andy Bergfeld.
