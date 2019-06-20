East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM on Friday for the western fringe of East Texas as Heat Index Values climb into the 100° to 109° range. Please take extra precaution outdoors this afternoon/evening. Saturday, we are looking for Heat Index Values to climb well above 100° again, but maybe not as high as today. Rain chances will increase as we head into the day on Sunday and continue through Tuesday. Not expecting much severe weather this go round, but a few storms will be possible, especially late on Sunday and again on Tuesday. Temperatures cool down, below 90 degrees on Sunday through Tuesday due to more clouds and rain chances. We climb above 90 once again Wednesday and Thursday of next week.