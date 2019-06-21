Missing Smith County woman found safe

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A missing woman in Smith County has been found safe.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported on June 21 that 36-year-old Barbara Cooperwood has been found safe.
Smith County released the following press release about the update:
Barbara Cooperwood, 36, has been found and returned home. Ms. Cooperwood had been missing since June 14.
Precinct 2 Constable Josh Black said his office was notified at 12:30 p.m. Friday that she had possibly been found. Deputy Constable Tim Maloney responded and found the woman at the Villages Resort in Smith County and returned her home safely.
The sheriff’s office reported her disappearance on June 14. She went missing from her home in 18000 block of Oakridge Drive in the southwestern portion of Smith County.
