Longview business parks getting hit with illegal dumping, vandalism

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Business parks in Longview are being vandalized, and people are illegally dumping household goods, puppies, kittens, and other animals, according to a post on the LEDCO Facebook page.
The post on the Longview Economic Development Corp Facebook page urged people to share it. The post stated LEDCO’s business parks - Longview and North Business Park - are both being hit with the illegal activity, and it included photographs.
One picture with the post appears to show an entire hot tub, and another shows a small puppy that was dumped at one of the business parks.
In other picture, a video still, a woman is seen carrying a rabbit. In response to a comment about the photo, someone with LEDCO wrote that the woman walked the rabbit out to the middle of the field at one of the business parks and let it go.
“If it was a domesticated bunny, it is likely it did not make it through the first night,” LEDCO representative said in the comment.
A fourth picture shows someone in an SUV “mudding” at one of the business parks.
“The Longview Police Department is aware and is working with us to address this problem,” the post stated. “Business parks are being monitored. If you witness any illegal activity, please report it to us or the police department.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.