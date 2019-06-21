'I didn’t know what this guy’s problem was’: SUV rams into car in apparent road-rage incident

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police have asked the public to help locate a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision.
Dashcam video shows an SUV towing a boat ramming another car in traffic. The SUV then keeps going.
Thomas Picard was driving his normal route home Wednesday and noticed the two-tone Ford Bronco with a boat in tow driving erratically.
He struggled to explain what would cause something like this to happen. To him, it appeared to be a case of road rage.
"I didn't expect them to push me," he said. "I didn't know what this guy’s problem was then he pushes me into traffic."
“The passenger was holding a shoe out the window for some reason and moving around without blinkers, so I was already aware of them being scary with their driving,” Picard said.
Picard is fine, but his mind is still spinning with thoughts of how this situation could have been a lot worse.
"I don't want to incite problems on the street," he said. "There was too much traffic. The only thing I was thinking of was getting home to my daughter."
Police have not made an arrest in the case.
