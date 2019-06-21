Hundreds of firefighters from across Texas to attend conference in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - They’ve been around since 1876, but this is the first year the State Firefighters and Fire Marshal’s Association of Texas has held their annual conference in Longview.
Most of the six day conference is for members only, but there are some events open to the general public. The exhibit at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex is free to attend on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can check out the latest firefighting apparatus and ask firefighters and burning questions. City officials say hosting the 143rd conference is a pretty big deal.
“We’re glad to be able to host them. It’s always great when you’re having state wide events that are happening here in East Texas. So often you see it’s always the Austin area; Dallas, Houston and so when an organization like this says hey let’s try to get to other parts of the state, we’re so happy they choose East Texas for that,” said Longview City Spokesman Shawn Hara.
Sunday they are holding Firefighter’s Memorial Service that is also open to the public at 10:30 a.m. at Maude Cobb. The conference is put on as a training workshop for hundreds of firefighters who come in from across Texas. Members come from more than 1,200 stations across Texas and there are more than 22,000 enrolled in the association.
