Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A warm, humid and windy day is in store for the first official day of Summer. This morning we woke up to temperatures in the middle to upper 70s but will warm up quickly to the middle 90s for highs today. Due to our middle 90s and the excessive humidity, a Heat Advisory is in effect for East Texas until 7pm this evening as our heat index values will range from 105-110 degrees. Outdoor activities should be limited during the heat of the day and be sure to stay hydrated. In addition to the heat, a Lake Wind Advisory has also been issued from 9am-4pm today as our breezy southerly winds will range from 15-20 mph with gusts reaching as high as 25+ mph. Partly cloudy skies for your Friday with a few scattered showers possible. Heading into the weekend we will start out dry for the first half of your Saturday before showers and a few isolated thunderstorms become possible later in the afternoon/evening. Another round of scattered showers and a few stronger storms on Sunday, with better chances in the afternoon. Our best chance for rain will be early on Monday before the pattern finally starts to quiet down. Scattered showers and an isolated thundershower will still be possible for Tuesday and Wednesday although most will likely stay dry at this point. Temperatures for the weekend will stay in the lower 90s before dipping into the middle to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday thanks to the extra cloud cover and rain chances. As our rain chances diminish our afternoon highs will quickly jump back up to near 90 degrees as we head into the middle of next week.