East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories remain in effect until 7 PM this evening for ALL OF EAST TEXAS. Temperature-Humidity Values are expected to remain between 105° and 110° through the middle to late afternoon hours. Please remain cautious if/when you are outside. HYDRATE and get into the shade and/or the A/C as often as possible. As we head into the weekend, the temperatures will be a little cooler and more cloud cover is expected. A slight chance for a few PM showers/thundershowers tomorrow and Sunday, then a better chance on Monday morning as an outflow boundary pushes into ETX from the NW. Some of these storms could be strong/severe. Gusty winds and very heavy rainfall can be expected. The First Alert Disruptive Outlook is RED, or High, for Monday morning due to this possibility. Monday afternoon through Tuesday, a few showers and/or thundershowers will be possible, then just a very slight chance on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday appears to be dry and very warm. Warm mornings and very warm afternoons will continue through the 7 day period.