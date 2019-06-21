Crim Theater celebrates 80th anniversary in downtown Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Kilgore will host a birthday party Friday afternoon for a downtown icon.
The Crim Theater turns 80 years old today. The iconic building opened its doors in 1939 with a showing of the classic film “Only Angels Have Wings”, starring Cary Grant and Jean Arthur.
Several pictures, original blueprints and old newspaper articles will be on display, including a movie poster from “Only Angels Have Wings.”
Today’s celebration — complete with a birthday cake — is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Crim Theater. The interior is not open to the public.
“Unfortunately at this point in time it’s not open to the public. we’ve been working very hard on restoration of the Texan Theater for public access which a lot of people are using now for events which is great to see. Once we’ve completed that project hopefully we’ll have the money and resources that will go into giving this place a new life," said Kilgore Community Relations Manager Sonya Waters.
Although the official birthday party for the Crim ends at 5 p.m., The memorabilia will be on display through next week.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.