Better East Texas: The Art Briles effect on Mount Vernon football program

Briles failed to land a job in the US after he left Baylor. So, you can imagine the furor that his hiring has caused in Mount Vernon. People have questions about Coach Briles and the biggest one is that, now that he has become bigger than the program he is about to start coaching, how will the district address that? It is a distraction and yet an opportunity for the Mount Vernon ISD to create a message for good surrounding Art Briles – but, to date, nothing has been presented.