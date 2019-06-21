Beloved Winnsboro city council member, community leader found dead

WINNSBORO, Texas (KTRE) - Residents of Winnsboro are mourning the loss of a beloved city council member and community leader who was found dead at the city’s green site on Tuesday.
Adolf “Mel” Mellenberger had just started his first term as a member of the Winnsboro City Council. According to the city’s website, he was elected to the position in May.
“The City of Winnsboro lost a great public servant and dear friend [Tuesday],” a post on the city’s Facebook page stated. “We mourn the loss of a man whose life in Winnsboro is memorialized not just by his words, but his deeds. Mel’s life testimony is helping others - a script for what it means to be a volunteer, a public servant, and a leader. We miss you already, Mel.”
The post, which was signed by the City of Winnsboro staff urged Winnsboro residents to pray for Mellenberger’s family and friends.
Winnsboro Police Chief Andy Chester said there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared the Mellenberger died of natural causes.
Chester said that Mellenberger told the city employee that unlocked the gate for him that he was going to unload some brush at the green site, which is for disposing of tree limbs, brush, leaves, and other similar organic waste. The city employee left, and Mellenberger was found dead about an hour later.
No funeral arrangements have been made for Mellenberger yet.
According to Mellenberger’s bio on the city website, he grew up in Kentucky, but he moved to Texas as soon as he could and married a native Texas. The bio also says that Mellenberger served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1961 to 1967 and was honorably discharged.
The bio also states that Mellenberger and his wife started Christian schools in the Longview area, and he served as the director of one of them for about 15 years. He also served as the director of Avalon VoTech while he lived in Longview.
He and his wife later moved to Austin to be with their children and grandchildren. He taught at Gary Job Corps and then worked for Guarantee Bank in its Austin corporate office for seven years before he retired.
Mellenberger and his wife moved to Winnsboro in 2008, and he put in many volunteer hours, according to the bio. Chester said Mellenberger was an active volunteer for the police department, and he helped out at WPD events.
Back in 2017, Mellenberger was recognized as Volunteer of the Year.
Mellenberger attended Walnut Street Baptist Church.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.