WEBXTRA: Texas Forestry Association to host tour of award-winning tree farm

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Forestry Association will be giving a tour highlighting an award-winning tree farm on Saturday.
The tour will highlight Harold and Mary Jane Denson’s tree farm in Smith County, which was named the 2019 Texas Outstanding Tree Farm of the Year.
The tour will share the history of the tree farm as well as information about how the Denson’s maintain their farm. This included open land planting, reforestation and fire lane maintenance.
The tour will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Those interested can register by calling 1-866-TXTREES, 936-632-8733 or by emailing tfa@texasforestry.org, with your name, mailing address and the number attending.
