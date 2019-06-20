Vanishing Texana Museum’s growing collection passes 2,000 pieces

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - From Native American relics to farm equipment and dolls, an East Texas museum has been growing its collection over the years.
The Vanishing Texana Museum was founded in 1956 when it received its first donation, and it was incorporated 20 years later.
″For many years we were just a small room in the Jacksonville Public Library, but we continued to add to the collection and in 2016 we expanded the museum, we took over the space in the senior center," said museum curator Larry Lydick.
The museum now boasts about 2,500 items, there are more items that are rotated in and out of the permanent collection.
All of the items on display are either on loan from local collectors, or were gifted to the museum. They highlight Texas and Cherokee County history.
“It’s incredible what people have in a storeroom or something like that, and the loan program is really popular. People get to get their stuff out and people in the community get to see it and appreciate it and enjoy it, and often times the collectors say they see more of it when they come here to visit than when it was in their storeroom,” Lydick said.
The museum also boasts a collection of dinosaur fossils and a coin collection that ranges from 500 B.C. to 1000 A.D., according to Lydick. There are also photgraphs, guns and typewriters.
"I’ve been to museums all over the world, and I go into a museum, and I walk out and say well I’ve done that one, there’s really no reason to go back. But this museum is ever changing. We have new exhibits every three or four weeks,” Lydick said.
The Vanishing Texana Museum is at 302. S. Bolton St. in Jacksonville. It’s open Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free.
