Tyler students help with school supplies donated to Alto ISD

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Children on a mission trip with the Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler spent their day in Alto on Wednesday.
The children helped unload and sort through two trailers worth of school supplies donated to Alto ISD. It’s part of a three-day mission trip.
“A lot of stuff was in the boxes and some of the stuff was heavy,” said Brooklyn Bristow, a 10-year-old.
They teamed together to lift or carry boxes into the Alto ISD’s library.
“It was hot and it’s been and it’s been hard carrying some of the really heavy boxes but overall I feel like it’s helping the community,” said Jake Jetter, another 10-year-old.
It’s all part of Methodist Mission week.
“In the past we’ve done small tasks and not really a lot of heavy lifting where kids were out and doing stuff,” said Michelle Kenyon, Assistant Director of Ministry with Marvin United Methodist Church. “So I just we just thought this was going to be really good things to show them where they can do the most good and today is our day of showing love and kindness.”
They partnered with Alto ISD to help meet a need.
“As we were driving in today, I was point out the damage and they were like wow,” said Julie Brown, Director of Ministry with Marvin United Methodist Church. “They still, they still have problems, they still have tarps on their roofs, they still have all this damage and I said it takes a long time to recover from the effects of a tornado or a hurricane.”
Organizers aimed to help the children understand the value of not only hard work but also to lend a hand to the Alto community while they recover from the April tornadoes.
“I love helping the community because I just feel like whoever’s at this school will really enjoy it,” Jetter said.
Officials said there are enough school supplies for each student at Alto ISD.
School resumes August 19.
