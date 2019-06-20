UPDATE: Parents of 3-year-old located by Tyler police

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Tyler police reported at 3:45 p.m. that the parents of the child have been located. No further information was relased.
Concerned passersby called 911 when a child was spotted wandering down a roadway alone Thursday afternoon.
The call came in at around 3:15 p.m. Tyler Police Department PIO Don Martin confirms they are headed to the area where a little girl, approximately 3 years old, was spotted wandering in the street alone, east of Rose Hill Cemetery. An adult stopped and is with the child until police arrive and the parents are found, which hopefully will not take long.
