Thursday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Throughout the day we will see more and more sunshine with temperatures getting into the 90s. Since today will be humid it is going to feel a bit warmer outside than what the thermometer is reading. If you are outdoors, stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade! Tomorrow for the first official day of summer we will be mostly sunny with temperatures topping off in the middle 90s. Rain chances return on Saturday and stick around until the middle of next work week. Right now it looks like the best chance to see some stronger showers and a few isolated storms will be between Sunday and Monday.