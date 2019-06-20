Texas pharmacies can now sell CBD products

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -While CBD products have been available in retail stores across East Texas for some time now, the state only just approved regulatory oversight this month.
Legislators like Senator Charles Perry from Lubbock are hopeful about the future of the CBD industry in The Lone Star State even as the health benefits remain murky.
Earlier this month Governor Greg Abbott, officially signed a bill legalizing hemp farming and selling CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3%.
“It will allow farmers to grow, it will production facilities to crank up and produce the raw hemp for industrial purposes,” explains Sen. Perry.
The Republican senator says Hemp Bill would also bring regulations to CBD products- which are made from the plant.
“It’s a very diverse crop that continues to find uses for industrial purposes every single day from the hemp fiber and you’ve got the CBD oil that’s been proven more and more everyday more research there for medical and joint,” adds Perry.
Shops have largely been selling the product unchecked since the signing of the bill, leaving consumers with products they don’t necessarily know the contents of.
“The confusion is there is CBD oil on the shelf today. That came from outside the state of Texas, it’s not regulated, quality of that CBD oil is in question,” says Perry.
Texas will now start to develop its own hemp growing from the ground up. All hemp growers must be licensed. Supporters say hemp, and its most popular byproduct, CBD, comes from the cannabis species. Unlike its cousin marijuana, CBD does not have enough THC to get people high.
“Once Texas gets its feet on the ground and gets this process rolling it will earn “Go Texan Brand” which will pretty much certify that it’s been grown in Texas and manufactured in Texas and quality control will be under Texas direction.”
Pharmacist Sunny Krezdorn at Rose City Pharmacy says he has seen a growing interest in CBD products. He says he will soon be selling CBD infused goods. “Having this law passed helps me feel more comfortable stocking the product, selling the product in the pharmacy,” explains Krezdorn.
By joining the 30 other states that have already adopted hemp growing programs, Perry hopes to introduce another money making crop to the state.
“Once Texas gets its production facilities started up and once growers have gotten through all the learning curves on how to produce hemp in an efficient way, I think Texas will grab a large market share of that 20 billion market and expand it,” adds Perry.
The FDA is trying to come up with its own plan to regulate CBD products. It cannot confirm many of the benefits some CBD Products are promising.
Krezdorn says there is no word yet when the CBD products will be available.
KLTV also reached out to Tyler’s Police Department for comment after they sent out a letter back in February asking stores to stop all sales of CBD products.
A spokesperson with the department says since being signed into law, they will no longer be asking for the removal of the products.
